New care home open for business

There was a real party atmosphere at the launch of a new Sheffield care home.

Sheffcare moved the Knowle Hill residents in Halfway to the newly refurbished site in Beighton.

Knowle Hill’s most senior resident, 102-year-old Edith Herbert was tasked with cutting the ribbon at the event.

Once the formalities were out of the way, the residents then enjoyed a party with entertainer Andrew Pashley.

“The opening of the new Knowle Hill ensures the continuing success of the charity and as this is a larger home, it will also help generate valuable further income,” said Sheffcare Chief Executive Belinda Black.

“This is a very attractive home with views over a lake and after several months of refurbishment, the building now offers superior facilities for both residents and staff.”

Belinda added that the decision to relocate had been taken only after all other options - including the building of an extension at the current site - had been fully investigated and found to be financially unviable.

“Knowle Hill is well loved and well run but there was simply no room for improving its performance financially in its current format,” she said.

“The new Knowle Hill is a superb site we know that everybody will appreciate the upgraded rooms and ensuite facilities their new property offers.”