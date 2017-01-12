New bin collections proposals revealed as Sheffield Council plans to ditch Veolia

Sheffield residents will receive a new brown bin for recycling under new proposals by April 2018.

More details have been revealed changes to bin collections following the announcement Sheffield Council was planning to ditch it's current contractor Veolia.

The proposed timetable for collections

In a report which will be presented to councillors next week, authority chiefs want bin collections to start from 6am and run until 9pm under a new firm paying the Living Wage of at least £8.25 an hour.

Council chiefs said they were confident they could secure a deal with another firm for less money. The contract budget for all waste services for the 2017/18 financial year is a net cost of £27m.

The original deal was signed in a different financial climate over 15 years ago .The Star understand the cost of ending the contract early could cost Sheffield Council millions of pounds.

A council report which will be presented to cabinet next week said: "Despite significant work with Veolia over the past five years, it has not been possible to achieve the level of savings required to ensure IWMC can operate within the council’s reducing budget.

A Veolia worker on shift in Sheffield

"The Waste Contract Review was therefore commissioned to consider if there is a deliverable alternative strategy to the current contract.

"Following the decision of the Leader on September 28, 2016, to implement the Commercial Strategy, the purpose of this cabinet report is to recommend alternative service delivery solutions for each service area and, where appropriate, to procure contractor(s) to deliver the services post April 2018."

The main changes will see residents receive a new 240 litre brown bin for tins, plastics and glass which will replace the blue box which previously held card and paper.

Recycling bins will only be collected monthly and there will be a new £20 charge for new properties and replacements units.

Bin collections would start from 6am and continue throughout the day until 9pm Monday to Friday. Collections of shared containers at flats and maisonettes could also take place on weekends between 7am to 4pm.

The Star understands there will be no change to the fortnightly bin collections which came into force in 2012.

A deal between the council and the waste management giant was signed in 2001, initially for 30 years. However in 2004, this was extended for another five years to 2036.

As a requirement of the EU Public Contracts Regulations 2015, the procurement of these contracts will allow companies from all member states in the European Union to express interest and the opportunity to bid for the services.

Veolia also manage recycling centres across Sheffield. The issue is set to be discussed at a later day by cabinet members on the council.