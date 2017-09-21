New bar dedicated to 'watching and playing video games' to open in Sheffield

Sheffield is set to get its first bar dedicated to watching and playing competitive video games.

Meltdown, a French bar chain dedicated to video games, said they will be opening a new Esports bar in Sheffield.

The venue will stream a number of professional gaming events on a daily basis and customers will be able to buy 'video game themed beverages' as well.

Concrete details have not been released about when the bar will open but Meltdownb CEO Sophie Metz said she hopes it will be in the near future.

She told Esports News UK: "We are opening a bar in Sheffield soon! And would love to open more, I think the UK has great potential. It all comes down to finding the right candidates now!"

There are currently 26 Meltdown bars, the majority of which are in France. The chain has plans to open more and reach other territories including the US.

No concrete details have been released over when the bar will open and what it will feature but it could be similar to Meltdown's other bars.

On the growth of UK esports, Sophia added: "The UK had a slow start, but now with companies like Gfinity and others it has caught up quickly and is offering great content for the fans.

"I would love to see more events developing throughout the country, as aside from Multiplay I didn’t see that many large-scale initiatives for LANs and exhibitions outside London."