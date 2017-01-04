New application submitted for travellers' site in Rotherham

A new planning permission has been submitted for a scaled-down travellers' site in Rotherham.

Plans have been submitted for permission to develop six pitches for travellers on land in Swallownest, close to where it is hoped a new multi-million theme park, hotel and lodges will be developed by the firm which runs Gulliver's Kingdom in Matlock Bath.

An application for a 12-pitch travellers' site on land off Chesterfield Road attracted 500 objections and was rejected by Rotherham councillors last year.

Members of the public have until February 3 to have their say on the scaled down traveller's site.