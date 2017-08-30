New appeal for help to find missing woman with links to Sheffield

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a woman with links to Sheffield have issued a new appeal for information.

Sherena Begum, aged 30, was last seen in Milton Keynes at around 7.30am on Friday, July 21.

She has links to Sheffield, Oxford, Cambridge, Luton and the borough of Brent in London.

Sherena is Asian, slim, with black hair and it is possible she may be wearing a head scarf.

Inspector Thomas Belcher, of the Investigation Hub based at Milton Keynes, said: “We are renewing our appeal for information as to the whereabouts of Sherena Begum.

“Sherena is from Milton Keynes but has links to Cambridge, Sheffield, Luton and London, particularly the borough of Brent. We would ask residents in those areas of the country to keep a look out for Sherena who may be using public transport.

“Sherena, if you are reading this appeal, please make contact with your family or the police so we know you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101 and quote reference 43170216716.