New appeal for help to find missing Ben Needham on anniversary

A new appeal for help to find missing Ben Needham from Sheffield has been made to coincide with the 26th anniversary of his disappearance.

Ben was 21 months old when he disappeared on the Greek island of Kos on July 24, 1991.

He was playing outside a remote farmhouse his grandfather was renovating when he vanished on a family trip to the island.

His mum Kerry, who had hoped to start a new life on the island, where her parents were living, was working in a local hotel when Ben went missing.

There have been a number of theories surrounding the disappearance over the years, including suggestions that he may have been taken by gypsies.

But last year, after excavation work in the area where Ben was last seen, South Yorkshire detectives told his family they believe he died in an accident with a digger.

An area of land next to the farmhouse was being cleared on the day Ben disappeared.

His remains were not found during the excavation work but an item he is believed to have had in his possession at the time was discovered.

Posting on the official Help Find Ben Needham site on Facebook, his family said: "If anyone knows anything about Ben's disappearance it's still never too late to come forward with that information.

"No matter how insignificant you think it is please contact us or South Yorkshire Police."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.