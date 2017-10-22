New £7m sports centre named after late Sheffield councillor almost ready to open

A multi-million pound sports centre will open in Sheffield next month.

The Isobel Bowler Sports Ground in Moss Way, Mosborough, will welcome its first visitors in November.

The site is named after the late city councillor.

The £7 milllion project is the third in Sheffield to be backed by the Football Association under the Parklife banner, and will primarily be a football 'hub' in line with those already open in Graves and Thorncliffe.

But it will also be used for rugby, and last week Sheffield Council agreed to lease part of the site to Mosborough Rugby Club.

The centre, backed by £4.38 million of grant funding from the Football Foundation, will be named after former city councillor Isobel Bowler, who was an active advocate for better sporting provision in Sheffield.

Coun Bowler's family will be special guests at the opening.

The council says the gym already has about 1,000 members.

Speaking at Wednesday's cabinet meeting where details of the rugby lease were agreed, the council's director of culture and environment Paul Billington said: "It's all about local people and local clubs taking part in sport."

And coun Mary Lea, the cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure, said it was 'fantastic' Sheffield was getting a third football hub.

"I think we have proven we can deliver major projects in Sheffield, and enhances our recreation. Other people will come, no doubt, to do more work in Sheffield.

"It's great for young kids and improving and developing everyone's skills. The health and wellbeing agenda is well served as well."

The centre will include two full-size floodlit artificial pitches, three grass pitches, a pavilion with six changing rooms, a cafe/bar and education space.

Mr Billington and Coun Lea were keen to highlight the relatively small financial burden the centre will place on Sheffield taxpayers.

The authority's main contribution has been towards a gym, which will be run by a private operator. That opened about a month ago and already has about 1,000 members.

Mr Billington said that would 'make the figures work', and Coun Lea added: "Money is short and we have taken advantage of the opportunities."