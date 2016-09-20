New £4.6m cataract centre planned for Sheffield's Northern General Hospital

A new £4.5m cataract centre is due to be built in Sheffield.

Planning permission is being sought to construct the specialist site at the Northern General Hospital - with city NHS bosses set to approve a £4.6m contract for Kier Construction to build the site later tomorrow, Wednesday.

It will replace an existing centre in the hospital grounds.

A design and access statement submitted in support of the application for planning permission said: "The facility is to be the first of its type, integrating pre-assessment, operating theatres and post-operative care, including an outpatient’s unit, in a singular building.

"The facility is designed to minimise waiting times and increase patient throughout by utilising a flexible layout and a series of interconnected rooms based on a new pathway model.

"The building will primarily be used by severely visually impaired users, and as such the access is intended to be more than designed for equality, but rather to cater to this very specific user group.

"The main entrance will be clearly signed and visible using large scale signage. For simplicity there is a single primary means of entrance for patients.

"If approved the project will be one of the first centres of its kind, with an innovative layout improving efficiencies, minimising patient waiting times and improving patient experience."

It is intended the new facility will be built off Herries Road Drive.

Council planners are due to make a decision on whether to give the green light to the new centre by early December.