New £16 million Sheffield sports hub is set to open

A new £16 million leisure hub is set to open its doors today - in the hope of inspiring Sheffield’s next generation of sporting stars.

The new Graves Sports and Health Centre, on Bochum Parkway in Norton, features a new fitness suite and studios, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, two new swimming pools and specialist gymnastics and trampoline halls.

The centre will also be home to specialist health and research facilities as part of the National Centre for Sport and Exercise Medicine.

Coun Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, sport and leisure at Sheffield Council said: “Sheffield is renowned as a sporting city, our goal is to be the most active city in the UK by 2020 and facilities like this make that goal much more achievable.

“Whether you enjoy an invigorating swim, a heart-pumping fitness class, a run on the treadmill, a round of tennis or even a few flips and tricks on the trampoline, I am confident that we have something here for all ages, abilities and interests.”

Richard Cowley, area manager at Places for People Leisure, the firm that will operate the site, said: “We are really excited about the opening of the new Graves Sport and Health Centre.

“It offers first-class leisure facilities and will provide fantastic opportunities for people in the local community to engage in various sporting and fitness activities, and will help to achieve our goal of creating active places and healthy people.

“I’d encourage those who are thinking about membership to get in touch.”

The development is funded by Sheffield Council, Sport England and the NCSEM. Places for People will run the centre under a 10-year contract with the council. A spokesman said the council will work together with the operator to ‘ensure the venue attracts high levels of usage’ and that it is affordable and accessible for residents.

Another new leisure facility - the Thorncliffe centre - opened in June in High Green.