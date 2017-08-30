Neighbours win £60,000 on lottery

Two lucky neighbours are celebrating after winning thousands of pounds on the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Brian Booth, aged 77, and his friend Martin Thomas, aged 59, who both live on Windy House Lane, Manor, scooped £30,000 each when their postcode was drawn on the game last week.

Brian said: “My friends made fun of me when I first signed up because they thought I wouldn’t win anything but they’ll all be joining now.

“I’ve actually just sold my caravan but I’ll be able to buy myself a new one now. It’s been a very nice surprise.”

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Judie McCourt said: “I’ve had a fantastic time in Sheffield meeting our lucky winners Brian and Martin.

“I think they were both quite shocked – I hope they enjoy spending it once it’s sunk in.”

The People’s Postcode Lottery is a charity lottery game where players use their postcodes to win cash prizes, while raising money for charities. A minimum of 31 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities.

In Sheffield, Heeley City Farm has received support from the lottery and has been awarded £19,900 to run an activity-based project for people with dementia.

Martin added: “It’s a dream come true to have Judie arrive at my door with a big cheque. I can’t believe it.

“My girlfriend Jackie and I are re-decorating our house at the moment, so I think she will have some big ideas on what we can do now that we’ve got this extra cash.”

