Needles found dumped in Sheffield street

Needles have been found dumped in a Sheffield street
They were spotted in Halfway Gardens, Halfway, earlier today and were reported to Sheffield Council.
Arrangements have been made for the needles to be disposed of.
Needles have been found dumped in a Sheffield street
They were spotted in Halfway Gardens, Halfway, earlier today and were reported to Sheffield Council.
Arrangements have been made for the needles to be disposed of.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.