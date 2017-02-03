Nearly half of over 65s in Sheffield enjoy monthly sex with one fifth of town's OAPs at it once a week, survey reveals

Nearly half of Sheffield's pensioners enjoy sex at least once a month, a new survey has revealed.

According to new figures, 44% of the city's over 65s still enjoy a romp under the covers at least once a month - with 21% getting frisky more than once a week.

The "Fifty Shades of Greys" results, released by nutritional supplements brand, Veganicity, throw light on the sexual habits of the older generation.

And with the erotic romantic sequel Fifty Shades Darker due out this Valentine’s Day, it could be a good time for spry folk of all ages to get some inspiration and hot things up under the sheets.

The 44% of over 65 year olds who are having sex more than once a month also stated that they found nookie more enjoyable now that they are older, with the luxury of experience – and reduced inhibitions – contributing to an improved love life.

Interestingly, while 50% of those purporting to enjoy sex more in their twilight years were men, only 38% were women.

Ironically, out of those enjoying a sexual encounter at least once a week, the women came second with only 19% of females questioned (as opposed to 29% of men) reportedly getting fruity that frequently.

Simon Bandy, general manager of Veganicity, says: “We decided to run this survey to find out if people are still having sex in later life. It’s one of those questions you just can’t ask, but it’s an important topic, as just because you’re over 65, it doesn’t mean your sex life has to end.

“As we age, certain health issues such as erectile disfunction, vaginal dryness or even aching bones, may affect libido and performance, but there are lots of natural ways to help.

“Saw Palmetto is thought to help with prostate health, testosterone levels and erectile response so could be useful to men who may be experiencing issues with libido and performance.

“For women, a great supplement to take is Evening Primrose Oil, which provides omega-6 fatty acids and can help to regulate hormones.”