NDET - 20-04-17 Obit Paul Haywood

Pastor Paul Haywood Holmewood
Pastor Paul Frederick Haywood of Holmewood passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital aged 77.
Born in Coventry and as a local of Chesterfield since 1996 but lived in South Africa for 32 years.
Paul joined the Royal Navy at 15 years old, for 10 years. He then went on to be a Pastor for 35 years and retired in 2015.
Paul lived his whole life dedicated to other people. He loved the sea and was an avid reader and enjoyed watching old movies and was devoted to this family.
He leaves behind his wife Tokkie, sons Guy, P.J and daughter Simone and predeceased by son Clive. Paul also leaves 8 grandchildren, 6 grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place at Abundant Life Christian Centre, Tibshelf Road, Holmewood on 24th April 2017 at 11.30am. Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research.
Funeral directors are J.R. Hoult and Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, S42 5LF. 01246 851194.
