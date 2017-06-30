NATIONAL NEWS: Woman arrested at Heathrow on suspicion of plotting terror attack

A 21-year-old woman was arrested by counter-terrorism police at Heathrow airport last night after arriving on a flight from Istanbul.

She was arrested for allegedly planning to mount acts of terror.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command (SO15) have this evening, Thursday, 29 June, arrested a 21-year-old woman at Heathrow Airport as she disembarked a flight from Istanbul, Turkey,”

The suspect faces charges of “preparation of acts of terrorism under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006,” according to the statement.

In addition to the operation at the airport, police raided two properties in north London.