NATIONAL NEWS: Five UK terror attacks foiled in last few months

The chief of London's police force told a radio show this morning that a number of terror plots have been stopped in recent months.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told LBC Radio that some of the attacks were foiled 'within minutes' of being carried out.

Ms Dick said: "We've had a huge number of successful operations.

"It's well into the teens in the past couple of years, where we know people were intent on attacking and that's been stopped."

The UK has seen a number of terror attacks so far this year.

In 2017 so far 36 people have been killed and hundreds injured in attacks. in Westminster, Manchester, London Bridge and Finsbury Park.