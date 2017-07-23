NATIONAL: Gang steal a car with terrified mother and baby still inside

A mother and her baby were forced to flee for their safety after their car was stolen.

The pair escaped uninjured after the grey Audi RS6 was commandeered in Solihull on Saturday evening, West Midlands Police said.

The woman stopped at a set of traffic lights on Lode Lane at around 6pm when she was approached by four men who pulled up in a car behind her.

Police said the men demanded she get out of the car but she refused, telling them that her baby was in the back.

As the woman went to check on her baby, one of the men jumped into the driver's seat and drove off at speed down Seven Star Road towards Warwick Road with the mother and baby still in the car.

The suspects, all described as Asian, pulled into a side road where the woman managed to escape with her baby before the thieves drove off.

One of the suspects is described as being around 5ft 10ins, of stocky build with facial stubble and wearing a navy blue tracksuit.

The car they were originally in is described as having blacked-out windows.

Detective Sergeant Stew Lewis said: "There were a lot of people in the area when the robbery took place and I would ask them to get in touch if they haven't done so already.

"Luckily the woman and her baby were not hurt but the woman is very shaken by what happened."