Nando's has launched its own delivery service in Sheffield

It's the news every chicken lover seeking their cheeky fix of peri-peri wanted to hear.

Popular chicken chain restaurant Nando's has finally brought their delivery service to one of its Sheffield restaurants.

Customers can now order their favourite dishes from the West Street restaurant and have it delivered to their door.

The company has already rolled out its delivery service across different parts of the UK but this is the first time it has been available in Sheffield.

Customers will be charged £2.50 for delivery and an extra £2 charge will be added to orders under £15.

Anyone wanting to get their cheeky Nando's should head to nandos.co.uk/delivery.