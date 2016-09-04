NAMED AND SHAMED: Latest list of people convicted for littering offences in Sheffield

These are the latest people to have been named and shamed in a crackdown on litter in Sheffield.

Some 30 people were hauled in front of Sheffield Magistrates’ Court in just one day to answer why they thought it was acceptable to dump litter on the floor.

Sheffield Council’s Environmental Protection Service brought the prosecutions after each person was offered the opportunity to pay a £75 Fixed Penalty Notice.

Each of them declined to pay the FPN, and so were taken to court and prosecuted.

All the offenders were fined, as well as being told to pay the council’s costs and a victim surcharge of £20, with their fines totalling £7,840.

Coun Bryan Lodge, Sheffield Council’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “I am pleased that once again the courts have supported our firm approach to tackling littering in the city.

“Most of our residents do their bit to keep the city clean but for those who don’t, I hope this sends a clear message that we will not tolerate littering on our streets, it’s a drain on our resources.”

NAMED AND SHAMED

Juan Liu, aged 24, of Trigon, Shoreham Street, Sheffield, fine £75, costs £168

Nikki Harston, 23, of Kings Chambers, King Street, City Centre, Sheffield, fine £75, costs £168

Thomas Powell, 21, of Kelsey Street, Lincoln, fine £75, costs £168

Robert Tinsley, 37, of Dale Road, Matlock Bath, fine £75, costs £168

Rachel Roberts, 26, of Birk Avenue, Barnsley, fine £75, costs £168

Dale Wallace, 27, of Filey Street, Sheffield, fine £75, costs £168

Nicolle Brown 27, of Angleton Gardens, Sheffield, fine £75, costs £168

Kyle Marsh, 26, of Ladybrook Lane, Nottingham, fine £75, costs £168

Allen Hardy, 42, of Freeman Street, Barnsley, fine £75, costs £168

David Zhang, 24, of Hoyle Street, Sheffield, fine £75, costs £168

Adam Yang, 22, of Arundel Street, Sheffield, fine £75, costs £168

Rizwan Akhtar, 22, of Denholme Close, Sheffield, fine £50, costs £168

Louise Tyler, 26, of Foxwood Road, Sheffield, fine £75, costs £168

Matthew Thompson, 27, of Roche Dene, Muglet Lane, Maltby, fine £75, costs £168

Erin Doyle 23, of Midland Street, Sheffield, fine £75, costs £168

Oliva Mooney, 22, of Pendlebury Road, Gatley, Cheedle, fine £75, costs £168

Chantelle Casper, 26, of Kirkgate, Bridlington, fine £75, costs £168

Kerry Williams, 36, of Windsor Road, Manchester, fine £75, costs £168

Li Peng, 22, of Solly Street, Sheffield, fine £75, costs £168

Asad Adrees, 35, of Machin Street, Stoke-On-Trent, fine £75, costs £168

Georgina Allan, 25, of Bramhall Street, Cleethorpes, fine £75, costs £168

Helena Foster 27, of Colley Crescent, Sheffield, fine £75, costs £168

Blake Jenkins, 23, of Lear Close, Worchester, fine £75, costs £168

Leanne Marie Hutchinson 33, of Low Road, Stannington, Sheffield, fine £75, costs £168

Ryan Parks, 29, of Kingsley Court, Mansfield, fine £50, costs £168

Jenny Clarke, 27, of Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, fine £75, costs £168

Maria Llie, 25, of Raynville Road, Leeds, fine £75, costs £168

Miah Barnes, 21, of Stanhope Road, Sheffield, fine £75, costs £168

Tariq Mohammed 33, of Waterloo Road, Pudsey, fine £75, costs £168