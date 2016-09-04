NAMED AND SHAMED: Latest list of people convicted for littering offences in Sheffield

These are the latest people to have been named and shamed in a crackdown on litter in Sheffield.
Some 30 people were hauled in front of Sheffield Magistrates’ Court in just one day to answer why they thought it was acceptable to dump litter on the floor.
Sheffield Council’s Environmental Protection Service brought the prosecutions after each person was offered the opportunity to pay a £75 Fixed Penalty Notice.
Each of them declined to pay the FPN, and so were taken to court and prosecuted.
All the offenders were fined, as well as being told to pay the council’s costs and a victim surcharge of £20, with their fines totalling £7,840.
Coun Bryan Lodge, Sheffield Council’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “I am pleased that once again the courts have supported our firm approach to tackling littering in the city.
“Most of our residents do their bit to keep the city clean but for those who don’t, I hope this sends a clear message that we will not tolerate littering on our streets, it’s a drain on our resources.”
NAMED AND SHAMED
Juan Liu, aged 24, of Trigon, Shoreham Street, Sheffield, fine £75, costs £168
Nikki Harston, 23, of Kings Chambers, King Street, City Centre, Sheffield, fine £75, costs £168
Thomas Powell, 21, of Kelsey Street, Lincoln, fine £75, costs £168
Robert Tinsley, 37, of Dale Road, Matlock Bath, fine £75, costs £168
Rachel Roberts, 26, of Birk Avenue, Barnsley, fine £75, costs £168
Dale Wallace, 27, of Filey Street, Sheffield, fine £75, costs £168
Nicolle Brown 27, of Angleton Gardens, Sheffield, fine £75, costs £168
Kyle Marsh, 26, of Ladybrook Lane, Nottingham, fine £75, costs £168
Allen Hardy, 42, of Freeman Street, Barnsley, fine £75, costs £168
David Zhang, 24, of Hoyle Street, Sheffield, fine £75, costs £168
Adam Yang, 22, of Arundel Street, Sheffield, fine £75, costs £168
Rizwan Akhtar, 22, of Denholme Close, Sheffield, fine £50, costs £168
Louise Tyler, 26, of Foxwood Road, Sheffield, fine £75, costs £168
Matthew Thompson, 27, of Roche Dene, Muglet Lane, Maltby, fine £75, costs £168
Erin Doyle 23, of Midland Street, Sheffield, fine £75, costs £168
Oliva Mooney, 22, of Pendlebury Road, Gatley, Cheedle, fine £75, costs £168
Chantelle Casper, 26, of Kirkgate, Bridlington, fine £75, costs £168
Kerry Williams, 36, of Windsor Road, Manchester, fine £75, costs £168
Li Peng, 22, of Solly Street, Sheffield, fine £75, costs £168
Asad Adrees, 35, of Machin Street, Stoke-On-Trent, fine £75, costs £168
Georgina Allan, 25, of Bramhall Street, Cleethorpes, fine £75, costs £168
Helena Foster 27, of Colley Crescent, Sheffield, fine £75, costs £168
Blake Jenkins, 23, of Lear Close, Worchester, fine £75, costs £168
Leanne Marie Hutchinson 33, of Low Road, Stannington, Sheffield, fine £75, costs £168
Ryan Parks, 29, of Kingsley Court, Mansfield, fine £50, costs £168
Jenny Clarke, 27, of Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, fine £75, costs £168
Maria Llie, 25, of Raynville Road, Leeds, fine £75, costs £168
Miah Barnes, 21, of Stanhope Road, Sheffield, fine £75, costs £168
Tariq Mohammed 33, of Waterloo Road, Pudsey, fine £75, costs £168