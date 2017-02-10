Naked mole rats that don't feel pain invade Sheffield

A group of strange looking animals that don't feel pain have invaded Sheffield.

A group of naked mole rats have arrived at the Tropical Butterfly House - and the animals are renowned for their inability to feel pain.

The visitor attraction in North Anston has welcomed the six odd-looking creatures to its Nocturnal Room.

A spokesman said: "The addition of six naked mole rats is quite a commitment as the subterranean rodents can live for as long as 30 years.

"Though they may never win a beauty contest, they are winning when it comes to health.

"Naked mole rats have the ability to stop tumours from forming and can therefore never get cancer, thanks to this natural ability they have previously been named Vertebrate of the Year by Science Magazine."

The Tropical Butterfly House is one of approximately only five zoos in the UK to have naked mole rats.

Visitors who come to the wildlife centre to see the animals between 11 and 26 February will also get to see the Looking Good February half term event.

Alongside the usual daily animal encounters there will also be additional activities including grooming guinea pigs, making Valentine’s gifts for the lemurs, a quiz trail, and a dress up competition. There’s no extra charge for the event, normal admission charges apply.

The Tropical Butterfly House is open daily. Visit www.butterflyhouse.co.uk to plan your visit.