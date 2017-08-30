Mystery surrounds Sheffield man's death after 'falling and hitting head' on city centre steps

Mystery surrounds the death of a Sheffield man who died in hospital four months after striking his head on the floor in Sheffield city centre.

Police on the scene at Fitzalan Square back in June 2016

The family of Harrison Watkinson, aged 28, of Holme Lane, Malin Bridge, made the heartbreaking decision to turn off his life-support machine after 10 brain operations during his stint in hospital.

Police statements read out at an inquest into his death at Sheffield Medico-Legal Centre, said during an altercation Mr Watkinson, 28, had 'swung a punch' and 'missed' 19-year-old Lloyd Walsh causing him to 'fall back and hit his head' on some steps between Fitzalan Square and Ponds Forge International Sports Centre on June 7, 2016.

But Mr Harrison's mum Debra Watkinson said during the hearing she 'did not believe' this version of events and claimed her son was assaulted and fell to his death.

She said: "I do not believe for one minute he went to hit someone and that he fell. I don't believe that.

"I believe that he was punched down the steps."

In a previous statement read out by coroner Christopher Dorries, Debra said: "His death has made me depressed and it has left a hole in my heart that can be never be replaced.

"He was a loving son and brother. No one had a bad word to say about him."

She added Harrison was a ‘bubbly lad’ who would ‘do anything for anybody, especially his brother’.

But the court heard he'd had problems with alcohol and spent brief stints in prison and on the streets.

Witnesses, including two workers who were watching the incident unfold from an office window, told police a man who officers later identified to be Mr Watkinson was being 'aggressive' towards Mr Walsh.

A 17-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said Mr Watkinson 'appeared to be drunk' and was 'stumbling around' before walking over to the steps with Mr Walsh.

Investigating officer DC Michelle Walton said Mr Walsh, who was arrested and later released without charge, maintained he did not strike him and Mr Watkinson 'swung a punch' and 'fell backwards'.

She said the pair had walked over to the steps away from a larger group so as 'not to humiliate him'.

Mr Dorries read out a police statement from Moussa Mohammed who told officers he had seen what happened and backed up Mr Walsh's version of events.

Debra said she would often see her son hanging around Fitzalan Square with other street drinkers and would go and see him to catch up.

The inquest was adjourned to resume at a later date after a request was made by Debra Watkinson for Mr Walsh to attend court to answer questions.