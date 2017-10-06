Mystery donation stuns charity shop workers in Rotherham

Charity shop workers in Rotherham were left stunned at a £1,000 mystery donation in an envelope posted though the door.

The money was left at the Bluebell Wood charity shop in Wellgate, Rotherham, in an enveloped simply marked with 'donation'.

June Salthouse, manager of the children’s hospice shop, found the cash last Saturday morning.

The identity of the generous well-wisher is a mystery as there was no note with the donation, no address or any other clues to help South Yorkshire’s only children’s hospice thank the kind-hearted donor.

June said: “I thought the envelope was a little heavy, but I was flabbergasted when I opened it and found the cash in there.

"We just want to say a big thank you to whoever put this through our door. It really will help to make a difference to the families we support across the region.

“A £1,000 donation like this could pay for 48 hours of specialised nursing care, a play session for our children or two weeks of an activity coordinator’s time supporting families facing the toughest of times.

“Every penny really does count. Every time someone gives their pre-loved items to Bluebell Wood, buys from our shops or fundraises for us, they’re helping us to do even more for children and young adults with life shortening and life threatening conditions.”

Bluebell Wood has nine shops across South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire and North Nottinghamshire.

Anyone with eight bags or more to donate can arrange for Bluebell Wood to collect them by calling 01909 517 360.