Mystery disappearance of Doncaster man

Police and family members are growing concerned for the welfare of a missing Doncaster man.

Jason Dunn, aged 45, was last seen in Armthorpe Road, Wheatley Hills, at 9.50am yesterday morning.

Police believe Jason, who is about 5ft 6ins tall, may be wearing grey trousers, a white top and a black coat.

He is described as having dark-coloured hair which is long on top and short at the sides and wears two big earrings in both ears.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Jason, or knows where he is, should call police on 101 quoting incident number 277 of 18 October 2017.