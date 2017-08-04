MY FAVOURITE THINGS: Media company MD Martin Ross and what he loves about Sheffield

Martin Ross is managing director of HR Media Ltd, the Sheffield-based public relations company which is celebrating 20 years of working with clients across the region.

He is no stranger to the world of media having spent all his working life in the sector whether it be as a senior editorial figure at this paper’s sister titles The Star and Yorkshire Post or as a PR consultant.

Ecclesall Woods

With another former Sheffield Newspapers Ltd journalist, he launched Hurndall Ross Media (as it was first known) back in the summer of 1997 at the Workstation in Paternoster Row. The business is now based in Shoreham Street.

Born in Sheffield, he was educated at Holt House School, Carterknowle Road School and Rowlinson School (now disappeared as the retail park at Norton starts to take shape). He is married to Val, a retired, senior teacher at Mylnhurst School, Ecclesall and has three children, Mark, Natalie and Emma, and three grandchildren all living in Sheffield.

Sheffield United FC

It will come as no surprise to anyone who knows me that the club and the Bramall Lane stadium feature in my list of favourite things. I am now a vice president with the Blades and have the privilege of sitting in the directors’ box with my son Mark, whose company Redbrik sponsors the Bramall Lane stand. So many memories of life at S2. Watching some of the great Blades of yesteryear (Currie, Woodward, Badger, Hemsley, Salmons) through to last season’s resurgence under Chris Wilder and promotion to the Championship.

English Institute of Sport, Sheffield

It still amazes me that people from this region are discovering this outstanding sporting facility in the east end of Sheffield. In its relatively short life since its opening in 2003, the staff based there and the facilities have contributed to the making and training of numerous Olympic, World and British Champions. Walk down the hall of fame – it is impressive.

The Olympic Legacy Park

The park – on the site of the former Don Valley Stadium – actually embraces the institute. OLP is part of the future for health, wellbeing, education and sport in the Sheffield City Region.

It is still work in progress, but with the drive of former Sports Minister and Sheffield MP Richard Caborn, it is emerging rapidly and is an inspirational location to visit.

Millhouses Park

From schooldays to now, Millhouses Park has delivered for me. It’s got to be one of the best around. A great place to watch the world go round, a walk by the River Sheaf, cricket and bowls in the summer, a drink at the Waggon and Horses (a favourite of ours). It was the place for training sessions when I launched Millhouses Juniors FC back in 1987, which is still going strong now.

York Street

The small one-way street in Sheffield City Centre between Hartshead and High Street was effectively my work home for more than 20 years in the form of the Telegraph and Star offices - the white, iconic, black bell domed building which can still be easily seen on the Sheffield skyline.

It was the beating pulse of news output for me and scores of other journalists as up to nine editions a day of The Star came pounding of the presses and into waiting delivery vans to be distributed to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham, Doncaster, Worksop, Chesterfield and, in the summer, out to the East Coast holiday spots. Heady days which I suspect are now confined to history.

Ecclesall Woods

What every city should have, especially an outdoor one such as Sheffield. I have been lucky to live in close proximity to this green location. Winter, Spring, Summer or Fall it has been a favourite thing for me and my family – more recently with our eldest grandchild Rafferty who just loves to explore!

Cross Scythes, Totley

Much closer to home, this fine hostelry on Sheffield’s border with Derbyshire and the Peak District is simply a relaxing place to go to. We often go here for a bite to eat, especially after a day at work or on a weekend afternoon when the summer sun is shining, to make the most of the beer garden and outdoor eating area overlooking the Derbyshire hills.