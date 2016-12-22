Muslim youngsters donate toys for disadvantaged youngsters

A Muslim Youth organisation has donated more than 50 toys to disadvantaged kids this Christmas.

The youth leader of the Sheffield Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Saeed Nazir became aware of Hallam FM's 'Mission Christmas' appeal for gifts for vulnerable youngsters, which is run by the Cash For Kids charity.

He felt it was in line with AMYA’s national ‘Muslims for Humanity’ campaign, whose volunteers have served local communities for decades, particularly the vulnerable and sick over the winter months.

Saeed said: "As Muslims we are encouraged to partake in charity and are reminded of our social responsibility to help local communities.

"Christmas is an important time for many people and we are hopeful that the donated toys will bring smiles to the children who receive them."

Young people in the Association aged 7 to 15 bought the gifts themselves and collected them at the Baitul Affiyat Mosque on Effingham Road, and donated them personally.

The AMYA describes itself as committed to the "spiritual, moral, intellectual and physical development of young Muslims", running a structured developmental programme for their young members, including academic, sporting, social welfare and charitable activites - the Ahmadiyya Muslim community's motto is 'Love for All, Hatred for None."

The 'Mission Christmas' appeal generated over £13 million in gifts and donations last year, which were distributed to 300,000 children nationally.