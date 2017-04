A man and woman are due in court today accused of murdering a young dad in Sheffield.

Bradley Vincent Onfroy, aged 31 and Josie Nicola Hollis, 24, both of no fixed abode, are accused of the murder of 21-year-old Jordan Hill, who was knifed in a block of flats in Southey Avenue, Longley, last month.

The suspects are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains on bail pending further enquiries.