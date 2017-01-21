Murder suspect fronts Sheffield Magistrates Court

The man charged with murdering Rotherham teenager Leonne Weeks will appear in Sheffield Crown Court next month.

Shea Peter Heeley faced Sheffield Magistrates Court this morning.

The 18-year-old, of Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnington, appeared briefly in the dock..

Mr Heeley, dressed in grey t-shirt and tracksuit bottoms, appeared calm as the murder charge was read out.

The case was adjourned until February 21.

Emotional members of both families cried during the short hearing.

Mr Heeley was remanded into custody.

Leonne’s body was found at about 10.55am on Monday, January 16, on a pathway just off Lordens Hill, Dinnington.

A post-mortem examination concluded that she died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Martin Tate said: “I’d like to thank Leonne’s family for their patience and support while we continue to conduct enquiries.

“I’d also like to thank members of the local community who have come forward with information so far.

“We are still appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in Dinnington on the evening of Sunday, January 15, into the following morning and who saw or heard anything suspicious.”