MURDER: Residents’ shock after two arrested on suspicion of murder in Sheffield

A woman and a man have been arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident in a Sheffield home.

Police and paramedics were called to a house in Fox Walk, Walkley, at around 7pm yesterday following reports that a 47-year-old man had been assaulted.

Police have arrested two people on suspicion of murder following an incident in the Walkley area of Sheffield on Thursday, August 25. Photo by Dan Hobson.

The victim of the assault was pronounced dead upon arrival.

According to shocked residents, around 10 police cars and two ambulances descended on the small cul-de-sac.

Officers are still at the scene and a police cordon is still in place.

Resident Peter Williams said: “Two police cars turned up around 7.30pm and officers went to the house and started banging on the door.

“They were shouting ‘we are not leaving until you come out’. Over the next few minutes at least seven more police cars pulled up.

“You’ve never seen anything like it, the whole road was full with police cars.

“I saw officers bring out a man and a woman in handcuffs. They didn’t bring anyone else out of the house, but they have been there all night.

“It’s a shock, you don’t expect things like this to happen on your road.”

Resident Anthony Jones said that after arriving home from visiting his wife in hospital, he was greeted to a ‘swarm’ of police cars and ambulances.

He said: “There must have been ten police cars, two ambulances, and there were police officers everywhere.

“You could tell something serious had happened, there was a swarm of police and ambulances, the road was full.

“It was quite alarming really.”

Another resident, who did not wished to be named, said: “Two police cars turned up, officers went to the house and were shouting ‘we just want a word with you’. “Probably 20 minutes after that another ten police cars and two ambulances pulled onto the road.

“Police brought a woman and a man out of the house and put them in different police cars. It was scary, to be honest.

“I don’t know what’s gone on in that house – it’s crazy.”

The man who has died has not yet been formally identified but his family have been informed and are receiving support from officers.

The pair who were arrested on suspicion of murder currently remain in police custody. A cordon remains around the property while detectives investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

