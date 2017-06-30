Murder probe launched after man dies following attack in pub

A murder probe has been launched after a man died following an attack in a north Derbyshire pub.

Peter Matts, aged 69, was assaulted in the Beechers Brook pub, High Street, Staveley, on Wednesday, June 21.

He was rushed to hospital in Sheffield in a critical condition and Derbyshire Police revealed yesterday that he had died.

Jason Knowland, 45, of High Street, Staveley, has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and is due at Derby Crown Court on July 24 but detectives are now treating the death as murder.

As part of the police probe into the incident, detectives have released a CCTV image of a man, woman and child, who they believe may have witnessed the attack.

They are urged to come forward.

Anyone with information should call DS Adam Gasgoigne at Derbyshire Police on 101.