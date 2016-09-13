Murder probe launched after death of South Yorkshire man

A murder probe is underway into the death of a Rotherham man found with head injuries.

Karl Swift, aged 33, was found in a street in Halesowen in the West Midlands in the early hours of Friday.

He was rushed to hospital but died the following day.

Two South Yorkshire men, aged 23 and 58, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm but have been bailed pending further enquiries.



Detective Inspector Warren Hines, of West Midands Police, said: “Our investigation is progressing and while we have now made two arrests we still need to speak to any witnesses who were in the area late on Thursday night into Friday morning.



“We still believe there may have been an incident at the William Shenstone Wetherspoons pub in Halesowen prior to the victim leaving and we would ask anyone with information to call 101 as soon as possible.”



Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.