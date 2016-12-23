MURDER INVESTIGATION: Two more men arrested in connection with Rotherham man's death

Detectives investigating the death of 47-year-old Steven Fretwell in Rotherham have arrested two more men.

The men, aged 27 and 35-years-old, were arrested on suspicion of murder. They are currently in custody.

The body of Mr Fretwell was discovered at a property in Kingswood Avenue, Laughton, on Sunday, December 18.

A post mortem examination concluded that Mr Fretwell had died from multiple injuries.

A 33-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this week remains in custody being questioned.

Two other men, aged 22 and 23-years-old, were also arrested but have since been released from the investigation.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The investigation into Mr Fretwell’s death remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 781 of 18 December 2016.

"You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111."