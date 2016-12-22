MURDER INVESTIGATION: Man found in Rotherham home with multiple injuries named

A man whose body was found at a Rotherham home with multiple injuries has today been named as Steven Fretwell.

The 47-year-old's body was discovered at a property in Kingswood Avenue, Laughton, on Sunday, December 18. A post mortem examination concluded Mr Fretwell had died from multiple injuries.

No family statement or picture has yet been released.

Three men, aged 33, 22 and 23-years-old, have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the investigation.

The 33-year-old remains in custody being questioned by officers today. The other two have been released from the investigation.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The investigation into Mr Fretwell’s death remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 781 of 18 December 2016.

"You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111."