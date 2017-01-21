Murder accused appears at Sheffield court

The man charged with murdering Rotherham teenager Leonne Weeks has appeared at Sheffield Magistrates Court.

Shea Peter Heeley appeared briefly on Saturday morning as Leonne’s family wept in the public gallery.

The man charged over the murder of Leonne Weeks appeared in Sheffield Magistrates Court this morning

The 18-year-old, of Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnington, was dressed in a grey t-shirt and tracksuit bottoms.

He appeared calm as the murder charge was read out.

His supporters also cried during the short hearing.

Heeley was remanded in custody and the case was adjourned until February 21.

Leonne’s body was found at about 10.55am on Monday, January 16, on a pathway just off Lordens Hill, Dinnington.

A post-mortem examination concluded that she died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Martin Tate said: “I’d like to thank Leonne’s family for their patience and support while we continue to conduct enquiries.

“I’d also like to thank members of the local community who have come forward with information so far.

“We are still appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in Dinnington on the evening of Sunday, January 15, into the following morning and who saw or heard anything suspicious.”

Heeley will appear at Sheffield Crown Court next month.