Mumford was nursed back to health at Sheffield RSPCA - now he needs a home!

This sleek black gentleman has had a climb back to good health and looks, after being found in an appalling state.

Mumford, as he is known, is about eight years old and is back to his handsome self, thanks to the care of staff at the RSPCA Centre in Sheffield.

The affectionate cat was found in a poor state by an inspector. He was abandoned, underweight and unkempt. Mumford had many rotten teeth and an infected mouth, but has now been treated for these conditions.

Unfortunately, he still has stomatitis (inflammation inside the mouth), which will need closely monitoring over time, with regular vet check ups and possibly life-long medication. RSPCA staff can offer support to an adopter for this condition.

Wary of strangers, Mumford might give a little hiss when he is first approached, but with gentle fuss, he soon starts to trust people and allows his true, sweet nature to shine through.

Mumford loves to spend time with his carers and once he feels safe and comfortable, he will seek attention and will touch you with his paw if you stop petting him, to ask you to carry on....

This puss needs a home with older children due to his initial nervousness, and he will need a little extra support whilst he gets used to his new home and settles in.

He has been through a traumatic experience and he really deserves to find someone to love and take care of him in the home of his dreams. Could you offer marvellous Mumford a good life? To find out more, call 01142898050 or email reception@rspcasheffield.org