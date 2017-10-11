Mum urges revellers to be vigilant after daughter had phone and bank card stolen after 'drink was spiked' in Sheffield

A mum is urging revellers not to accept drinks from strangers after her daughter had her bank card and mobile stolen after her 'drink was spiked' in Sheffield.

Georgina Hewitt's daughter was out celebrating her 24th birthday in the early hours of Saturday, September 30, when two women bought her a drink in the OMG nightclub, in West Street.

She collapsed and her next memory is waking up in the Northern General Hospital covered in bruises.

Her mobile phone and bank card from her bag had been stolen.

Mrs Hewitt, of Richmond, said her daughter believes her drink had been spiked by the women and is urging people to be more vigilant during nights out.

She said: "I was so shocked when I heard what had happened.

"When I saw that stabbings had taken place in town that night too I thought it could so easily have been her.

"It was an expensive mobile phone that was taken but at least she still has her life."

Mrs Hewitt said her daughter, who was wearing a birthday sash, was in town celebrating with friends when she went into the bar to avoid an argument outside.

She went to the bar where two women wished her a happy birthday and offered to buy her a drink for her birthday.

She said that the women were adamant that her daughter had the drink.

Mrs Hewitt added: "She can remember going downstairs to the toilet, but cannot remember anything after that until she woke up in hospital."

"It definitely seems like her drink was spiked."

Mrs Hewitt hoped that by publicising what had happened to her daughter more people would take care during night's out.

"You think people are being friendly, you don't necessarily think they are going to do something like this," she said.

"People shouldn't accept drinks from strangers."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers were investigating the incident.

He said a 23-year-old woman was bought a drink by a stranger at around 3.30am and was taken to hospital with suspected alcohol poisoning.

He added: "It was later reported that the woman’s bank card had been stolen at some point during the evening. A quantity of cash was later withdrawn from a cash machine on West Street around an hour later.

"Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing and anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the bar that night should call 101 quoting incident number 239 of September 30, 2017."