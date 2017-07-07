Mum's Doncaster community pride as caring neighbours rally after raiders strike

Caring neighbours have rallied to help a Doncaster mum after a break-in devastated her family business.

Co-owner Kelly Roberts arrived at the Kesa Cafe which she runs in Duncroft with mum Sandra Roberts last Monday to discover a scene of devastation.

Thieves had broken into the premises on Sheep Dip Lane before seizing the till, swiping two separate charity boxes from the counter, and stealing the food that Kelly had in stock.

The till and a McMillan Cancer Relief collection box were later found smashed up on land behind St Edwin's Church in the village.

All the money had been removed from both items.

The second charity box, a collection for a poorly local child, has never been recovered.

But today, a grateful Kelly paid tribute to the Dunscroft community after residents, clubs and businesses rallied to raise money to help her get her cafe back on its feet and re-open again.

A friend donated her a brand new till. A working men's club in Stainforth held a raffle to raise money for the cafe, customers and neighbours donated money for her to buy new stock, and a nearby sandwich bar gave her bacon and bread to get started again.

Kelly said: "After the crime, I was gutted and I felt really scared for a week after it happened. My mum was on holiday at the time, so I felt as though I was on my own. I'm just a small business trying to make a living for my kids.

"It really affected me.

"But after the support and help we've had from the community, I have been really touched. I'm just getting on with things again now, and I know that not everyone is bad, like whoever it was who broke into the cafe.

"It makes me very proud of my community"

"We are so grateful for the people who have helped us get back on our feet - it means such a lot to us and I cannot thank people enough."

South Yorkshire Police are investigating the break-in.

A spokesman said between 2pm on Monday June 26 and 6.30am on Tuesday June 27 , it was reported that the cafe had been broken into and a quantity of cash and food items stolen. Damage was also caused to the door.

The spokesman added: "Officers are currently investigating the incident and any witnesses are asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 153 of 27 June."