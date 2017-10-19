Mum-of-three says 'kids are still traumatised' after being run over in Doncaster school playground

A mum-of-three has admitted her children are still traumatised after they were run over in a Doncaster school playground.

Donna Buckley Wright was with her three young children at Toft Long Primary School on Friday, October 13, when a car 'jerked forward' and smashed through a fence.

Long Toft Primary School - Picture: SWNS

The car pinned Donna's five-year-old son, Keaton, against a wall and left her eldest Layla, 9, trapped under the vehicle.

Donna's two-year-old daughter, Jessica-Leigh, was also injured as the 35-year-old threw the pram to safety as the car hurtled towards them.

Layla was airlifted to Sheffield Children's Hospital after the distressing crash and has been left with a broken arm and 'tyre marks on her side'.

Although Keaton and Jessica-Leigh thankfully escaped without serious injuries, Donna said that the children have suffered serious emotional trauma.

She said: "The car pulled into the car park as we were walking to school. It jerked forward but I didn't think anything of it.

"The next thing I know the car is coming towards me and pinning my son to the wall. My daughter was lying underneath and I started to panic.

"A group of parents helped left the car off them but it was just chaos. It was a horrible experience and the kids are emotionally traumatised by what has happened.

"It could have been much worse. My dad died in a car accident when I was two and now I'm jumping at any fast car that goes past me."

South Yorkshire Police said the car was "performing a manoeuvre" at the time of the collision at Long Toft Primary School in Doncaster, South Yorks.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Just before 8.40am this morning, emergency services were called to reports of a collision in Doncaster.

"It is reported that a car was involved in a collision with three children, while performing a manoeuvre in the car park of a primary school on Church Road.

Donna said that Keaton went back to school on Thursday but hasn't been able to stop talking about the crash, while Layla only returned this morning.

"My youngest doesn't understand what happened. My son went back on Tuesday and he's been OK but he's had a lot of support around him from the staff," Donna said.

"Layla went back today and was crying this morning. I'm not sure if she was nervous but she has to cross a main road on her walk and she's overwhelmed by everything that went on."

Following the crash, Donna's sister Lisa Ross-McMann has launched a petition to install bollards in the car parks.

Lisa said: "I've discussed with the head about health and safety and the safety measures need to be improved. They're not good enough and I'm going to start taking action.

"Parents have approached my sister to say they will support it. I was really angry about what happened, I realise accidents happen but it can be prevented. Something needs to be done."

Alison Buxton, Head Teacher of Long Toft Primary School, said: "There was an collision on the school premises this morning, Friday, where three children were injured.

"We have been working with the Police and the council's health and safety team to establish the circumstances surrounding this collision.

"The safety of all of our children is our main priority and we can confirm that all the children at the school are safe.

"We will be working with the council and the police to ensure that the other students in the school are well supported and offered counselling following this distressing incident.

"Our thoughts are with the children who have been injured and their families."

Riana Nelson, Assistant Director of Partnerships and Operational Delivery, Children and Young People for Doncaster Council, said: "We are aware of the collision that occurred at Long Toft Primary School in Stainforth this morning, Friday.

"We have been working closely with the school and the Police to establish the circumstances of the collision.

"We will be working with the school to offer counselling to those children that have been affected by this incident.

"Our thoughts are with the children who have been injured and their families."