Multiple fire engines were seen rushing to a block of flats at Sheffield University roundabout last night after reports of a chemical smell.

The fire engines raced to Brightmore Drive at around 9.50pm last night following reports that there was a smell of cleaning chemicals.

However, when the firefighters got into the building they discovered there was no blaze and the report was a false alarm.

Firefighters ventilated the bin store and left the scene around 20 minutes later.