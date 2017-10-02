Multiple casualties reported after mass shooting in Las Vegas

Multiple casualties are being reported after a mass shooting in Las Vegas.

At least one gunman opened fire at crowds at an open air country music festival near the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on the city's famous strip.

Automatic gun fire was heard at around 10.20pm local time yesterday - 6.20am this morning.

Reports are still coming in, but some witnesses claims to have heard shots being fired from the Mandalay Bay Hotel, which is now on lockdown, with reports that a security guard was shot there.

The gunman opened fire at people at the Route 91 Harvest country music opposite the hotel.

Photographs from the scene show people covered in blood slumped on the ground and others running for cover.

Las Vegas Police urged people to avoid the area.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen 'several' people have been admitted with gunshot wounds.