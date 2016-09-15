Much-loved Sheffield music photographer dies

A much-loved Sheffield music photographer has died today, it has been announced.

Shaun Bloodworth had been waiting for a liver transplant and a fundraising campaign was set up to help pay for the operation.

Raj Chaudhuri, who had been working on the campaign, today confirmed Shaun had passed away.

Mr Bloodworth was described as a photographer 'whose images captured a generation of DJs and producers'.

A Rave for Shaun fundraising event that had been due to take place in London tonight will still go ahead but as a 'celebration of his life and work'.

Raj Chaudhuri said: "It is with an extremely sad heart that we have to announce that Shaun Bloodworth passed away today at 1.30pm due to infections and frailty whilst awaiting his liver transplant.

"We have been notified by the family that they want to party to continue, as it is what Shaun would have wanted.

"Tonight will be a celebration of his life and work - and he was truly so appreciative to see the support of so many artists and people coming together to help him in his last days.

"His work and documentation of the music scene that we inhabit has a huge legacy and tonight we will pay tribute to that."

Shaun was a self-employed photographer who has a partner and two children. He is a stalwart of Sheffield’s creative scene, taking portraits of everyone from ‘John Simpson to John Shuttleworth,’ and his work has been featured in the National Portrait Gallery.

His interest in underground music led him to regularly collaborate with BBC DJ Mary Anne Hobbs on images that have been seen around the world.

She said today on Twitter: "RIP Shaun - the kindest man who quietly enriched so many lives - devastated to lose you my dear friend."