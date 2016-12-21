Mr Blomfield meets careres demands

Sheffield MP Paul Blomfield has responded to young carers in his community who challenged him to respond to concerns they raised with him - during his community consultation, The Big Conversation - within three months.

Mr Blomfield has now reported back to the group, which was organised by Sheffield Young Carers, telling them that he has asked the Government to make Carer’s Allowance available to all those in full-time education.

He also informed them that he has met with local NHS agencies to press for better access to mental health services, that he has met Sheffield College to discuss concerns, and that he has set up meetings for the group with the Community Pharmacy Group and South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive.

Mr Blomfield said: “My Big Conversation is about finding out people’s concerns and doing something about it. Sheffield’s young carers are a really inspiring group of people. They take on really tough responsibilities, juggling study and work with caring responsibilities for family members with disabilities, illness or mental health problems. They deserve more support and as a Member of Parliament I’m pleased to press for their rights.”

Laura Selby, Deputy Manager at Sheffield Young Carers, said: “We’re over the moon with all the help Paul has given us since he met our Young Carers Action Group in September. He really listened to their concerns and took on board their suggestions. Thanks to Paul, we’ve already met with Community Pharmacy Sheffield and South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive and have other meetings lined up in the new year.

“We’d like to thank him for helping us find new ways to improve the lives of young carers in the city.”