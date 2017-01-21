MPs thanks Sheffield for their festive generosity

Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield has thanked the people of Sheffield for helping him raise thousands of pounds for local foodbanks through his Christmas appeal.

Mr Blomfield’s Sheffield Foodbanks Christmas Appeal raised £4,500, including Gift Aid, for the Sheffield Foodbank Network, which co-ordinates 19 centres across the city tackling food poverty.

The result beat his original £1,000 target within days and topped the revised £2,500 target soon after.

Mr Blomfield said: “Everyone knows that Sheffield is a generous city and this is another example.

“I’d like to thank everyone who donated and urge everyone to see how they can support their local foodbank, whether by donating money, time or food.

“It’s a disgrace that we need foodbanks in the world’s fifth wealthiest country, but they offer vital support for rising numbers of families.

“I’m fighting the government’s policies that create the problem, but there are people out there that need our support now.”

Deni Ennals, co-chair of Sheffield Foodbank Network, said: “Paul has been a longstanding supporter of the foodbanks in Sheffield and played a big part in developing the S2 foodbank.

“I’m delighted that he decided that his Christmas Appeal would aaise money for local foodbanks. We need all the support we can get and this money will mean a lot.”

Sheffield Food Bank Network brings together organisers from various food banks across the city share ideas, offer one another encouragement and work out how best to tackle some of the challenges of food poverty in local communities. Some members take part in the city-wide Tackling Poverty Group and the Sheffield Food Executive Group.