MPs set to be awarded damages over Rotherham scandal remarks

Three Rotherham MPs are set to find out today what they are to receive in damages over remarks made about them over the Rotherham child sexual exploitation scandal.

UKIP MEP Jane Collins, who represents Yorkshire and Humber, was sued for slander and libel after she claimed three MPs knew about child exploitation in Rotherham but failed to act.

The MPs - Sir Kevin Barron, John Healey and Sarah Champion, who all represent wards on Rotherham - took action over remarks made at a UKIP conference in September 2014, claiming that their reputations had been affected.

The remarks were made after a report revealed 1,400 Rotherham children were abused between 1997 and 2013 while South Yorkshire Police and Rotherham Council failed to take action.

Ms Collins wrongly claimed the three Rotherham MPs knew about the abuse but failed to address the problem.

Gavin Millar QC told Mr Justice Warby, who will give his ruling in London today, that the allegations were the 'talk of the tearoom' in Parliament in the run-up to the general election and caused 'extreme distress'.

The MPs have asked for around £150,000 each.

VIDEO: Olympics hero Jessica Ennis-Hill helping to inspire others at Sheffield Hallam parkrun

VIDEO: Motorbike goes up in flames after crash with car in Doncaster town centre

Police alert after woman seen 'in distress' in the back of a car in South Yorkshire

Sheffield man attacked after confronting thieves breaking into his van

Sheffield thief hunted after breaking into house, stealing car and using stolen credit cards

South Yorkshire firefighters tackle car blazes

Dog freed in Rotherham after getting paw stuck for three hours

New Bishop of Sheffield explains opposition to ordaining women into priesthood

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It’s surreal to walk in and see Jordan in the dressing room’ - Andy Rhodes on Sheffield Wednesday’s new arrival

Sheffield United: Wilder’s joy at James Hanson’s immediate impact