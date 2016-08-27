MPs object to ‘inappropriate’ new Sheffield lapdancing club plan

MPs, Sheffield Hallam University and local businesses have all objected to plans for a new lapdancing club in the city.

Politicians Paul Blomfield, Louise Haigh and Gill Furniss are among those trying to prevent the Villa Mercedes club being given the go-ahead on Suffolk Road close to The Leadmill.

A Sheffield Council licensing committee is set to consider the application by Rockwave Leisure to open the club on September 8 - with over 400 pages of objections sent to councillors ahead of the meeting.

Mr Blomfield said he was objecting ‘in the strongest possible terms’ and said the proposed club is in an ‘entirely inappropriate location’ close to Sheffield Hallam Students’ Union and a number of organisations that support vulnerable young people.

He highlighted a recent decision by Harrogate Council refusing to renew a licence for a Villa Mercedes club last year on the grounds that premises had not been properly managed.

Gill Furniss said she could see ‘no reasonable grounds’ to allow another strip bar close to the existing Spearmint Rhino club, while Louise Haigh said she had been contacted by a number of constituents who were ‘extremely concerned’ about the planned venue.

Other organisations that have put in objections include The Leadmill, The Showroom and All Saints Catholic High School.

According to the licence application, the club would open from midnight to 8am, seven days a week. Alcohol would be on sale until 7am. If the licence is approved, Villa Mercedes would be the second city centre lapdancing club, alongside Spearmint Rhino which is a few hundred yards away on Brown Street.