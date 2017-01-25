MP visits students to discuss career in politics

Barnsley Central MP Dan Jarvis has visited government and politics students at Barnsley Sixth Form College, to give them some insight into the life of an MP.

Mr Jarvis talked about his career to date, followed by a question and answer session with the students, opening up about his daily life as a politician and how constituency matters are dealt with on a national level through parliament.

A Level student, Emily Wilcock, said: “I found his talk very informative. He answered each question very thoroughly and was interesting to listen to. It was reassuring to listen to a politician with the interests of his constituency at heart.”

College principal Liz Leek added: “We were delighted Dan Jarvis could come in and talk to our students about his career in Parliament.”