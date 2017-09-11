MP urges minister to step in and support Sheffield school after academy trust pulls out

The Government needs to step in to provide action and support to a Sheffield school after an academy trust pulled out of running it, a city MP has said.

Gill Furniss, MP for Brightside and Hillsborough, has penned a letter to Education Secretary Justine Greening after the Wakefield City Academies' Trust pulled out of running 21 schools including Yewlands Academy in Parson Cross.

Yewlands Academy

The education trust has also left a further eight schools in jeopardy in Doncaster and Rotherham.

Doncaster schools Balby Carr Academy; Brookfield Academy; Mexborough Academy; Montagu Academy; Morley Place Academy; Waverley Academy; Willow Academy and Carr Lodge Academy in Rotherham, all face uncertainty.

Ms Furniss, where Yewlands Academy falls under her constituency, said in a letter to the Education Secretary: "I urge you to take immediate steps to ensure that there will be continuity in the children's education and that certainty will be restored over the directions the schools will take.

"I am deeply concerned by how an academy trust has been able to get into this situation at the start of the year. If your Department was aware of the issues facing WCAT, why did it take until the beginning of the school term to make this decision."

A statement from the trust's board said it had been working to address 'significant challenges'.

"Having undertaken this comprehensive review, led by an experienced CEO, our conclusion is that the trust does not have the capacity to facilitate the rapid improvement our academies need and our students deserve," it added.

The trust sought to reassure parents, pupils and staff, promising to work with the schools to make the transition 'as seamless as possible' and claiming the move would have a 'positive impact' on children's education. The Department for Education said the schools would remain part of the trust until new sponsors are found.