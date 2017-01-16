MP says 'thank you' to generous Star readers who donated to help Sheffield foodbanks

Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield has thanked Star readers who helped him raised thousands of pounds for city foodbanks through his Christmas Appeal, after he promoted his appeal through his column in The Star.

Mr Blomfield’s Sheffield Foodbanks Christmas Appeal has raised over £4,500 for the Sheffield Foodbank Network, which runs 19 centres across the city tackling food poverty. The result beat his original £1,000 target within days and topped the revised £2,500 target soon after.

Mr Blomfield said: “Everyone knows that Sheffield is a generous city and this is another example. I’d like to thank everyone who donated and urge everyone to see how they can support their local foodbank, whether by donating money, time or food.

"It’s a disgrace that we need foodbanks in the world’s fifth wealthiest country, but they offer vital support for rising numbers of families. I’m fighting the Government’s policies that create the problem, but people need our support now.”

Deni Ennals, Co-Chair of Sheffield Foodbank Network, said: “Paul has been a longstanding supporter of the foodbanks in Sheffield and played a big part in developing the S2 foodbank. I’m delighted that he decided that his Christmas Appeal would raise money for local foodbanks. We need all the support we can get and this money will mean a lot.”