MP's anger at tax credits firm

A South Yorkshire MP has accused a firm tasked by the Government with tackling credit card fraud of 'appalling' failures.

Wentworth and Dearne MP John Healey hit out at Concentrix after it was revealed last week that their contract would not be renewed.

The announcement that Concentrix’s contract would not be renewed came on the back of widespread reports of mistakes in tax credit assessments, leading to families having vital payments wrongly slashed.

In an open letter, Mr Healey also raised concerns that in some cases families had even not been contacted before payments had been reduced or stopped.

He said: “In the last few days I have spoken with a number of constituents who appear to have wrongly had their tax credits cut or completely stopped by private firm Concentrix, which the government has appointed to administer tax credit payments.

“Worryingly it seems Concentrix have often not even made contact with affected families before making changes, leaving them to deal with a big loss of income without warning.

“Labour have this week forced the government to cancel the contract with Concentrix as a result of their appalling failure across the country. Ministers have also said they’ll redeploy 150 HMRC staff to help deal with the backlog of tax credit claims.

“However, my immediate concern is for constituents who are having to cope with the consequences of Concentrix’s mistakes. If anyone living in the Wentworth and Dearne constituency has been affected by this, please let me know and I’ll do my best to help - 01709 875943 or www.johnhealeymp.co.uk/get-in-touch.”