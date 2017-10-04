MP Rosie speaks to Doncaster and District Law Society

The Rt Hon Dame Rosie Winterton, MP for Doncaster Central attended as guest speaker at the Doncaster and District Law Society Annual General Meeting.

Doncaster & District Law Society is a society for lawyers who provide legal advice to the public of Doncaster and its outlying areas. They invited Dame Rosie Winterton to speak at this years AGM.

Pictured with Rosie from left to right are Tony Rawlings – Vice President, Emma Beazley – outgoing President and Sarah Naylor – newly appointed President at the AGM.

Dame Rosie said: “I was delighted to have had the opportunity to speak at the AGM as I have a deep admiration for the work that legal representatives and the law society do for people here in Doncaster. Parliament can legislate for workers’ rights, benefits, protecting elderly people through the Court of Protection, but lawyers are absolutely vital in enforcing those rights and in keeping the wheels of our democracy going.”