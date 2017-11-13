MP joins women’s solidarity soccer session

A Sheffield MP dusted off her football boots to take part in a women’s solidarity soccer session.

MP Louise Haigh visited AFC Unity, Sheffield’s independent women’s football team, for one of the sessions aimed at engaging women who haven’t played football before, want to get back involved after an injury or want to improve their fitness.

Louise Haigh MP said: “It’s been brilliant to see an independent women’s team making its mark in Sheffield, and I wanted to go along to see what they’ve been doing. I found the whole group really supportive even though it’s been a while since I played, and the good work they do for the community is an example more clubs should follow.

“I can’t promise I’d make a great permanent addition to the team, but I’d definitely recommend Solidarity Soccer for anyone who’s looking for a boost in confidence or just to get back into the game.”

Jane Watkinson, Secretary of AFC Unity, said: “We were excited for our Solidarity Soccer attendees to meet a local MP - and keen footballer - who champions actions, values and an ethos that closely aligns to what we are trying to achieve at AFC Unity, whilst providing women the opportunity to meet a positive and successful female role model.

“We are also a lot more than just about football, using the sport to connect with the community to influence positive social change or address inequalities - for instance, we have collected 870kg of food via the club for local food banks, and are developing a campaign to encourage trade union membership and workers’ rights, including discounts for rade union members.”