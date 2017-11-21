MP critical over lack of funding to support survivors of child sex abuse in Rotherham

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion has criticised the Government over the lack of funding made available for survivors of child sexual exploitation in the town.

She spoke out after the Home Office turned down a bid for £6 million for a four year project to support those groomed raped abused and exploited in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013 while authorities failed to act.

The scandal was revealed in a report by Professor Alexis Jay in 2014, who found that vulnerable children had been abused by men of largely Pakistani heritage without action being taken.

In the wake of the report, the National Crime Agency launched Operation Stovewood to look into offences during the 13-year period identified by Professor Jay.

Since then 28 arrests have been made and 21 suspects have been charged with 94 child abuse and exploitation offences.

There are 36 separate investigations ongoing and 88 suspects have been identified so far.

Officers are in contact with 239 victims.

During Home Office questions in the House of Commons, Ms Champion called on the Government to keep its word and ensure that appropriate funding is in place to support survivors of child sexual exploitation in Rotherham.

She spoke out after the Home office rejected a £6 million bid for support services for survivors involved in Operation Stovewood investigations.

The MP said: “In Rotherham, we have hundreds of new cases of child sexual exploitation and thousands of survivors who have not received support or justice.

"Two weeks ago, the Home Office rejected our application for additional funding for victims and survivors.”

Ms Champion asked Victoria Atkins, the new Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Vulnerability, Safeguarding and Countering Extremism, to meet with her and representatives of Rotherham Council and South Yorkshire Police to discuss a solution.

She added: “Following the publication of the Jay report, I worked hard to ensure that appropriate funding would be made available to support survivors of child abuse in Rotherham. I received clear assurances that it would be.

"It is extremely disappointing that, three years on, the Government is failing to abide by its word and its duty to survivors. We know that having the right support in place for survivors during extremely traumatic investigations and prosecutions is crucial both to their wellbeing and securing convictions. That the Government is letting them down at the very time that their bravery and determination are most tested is appalling.

“We owe it to survivors of abuse in Rotherham to do everything that we can to support them and to bring perpetrators to justice. The Government cannot simply turn its back on them. I have time and time again called for the Government to face up to its responsibilities to survivors and will not allow them to be forgotten.”